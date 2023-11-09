Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 284 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60.
Arista Networks Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE ANET opened at $209.67 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $216.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
