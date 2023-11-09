Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 284 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ANET opened at $209.67 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $216.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.