Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 40,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 86,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Kelso Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

