Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) COO Timothy P. Cofer Purchases 15,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

