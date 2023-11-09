KeyCorp Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $180.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $211.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.06.

Shares of MNDY opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.87. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

