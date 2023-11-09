Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Keyera Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE KEY opened at C$32.19 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9126844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.03.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

