Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Keyera Stock Up 0.2 %
TSE KEY opened at C$32.19 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9126844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
