Keystone Financial Group Invests $204,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 453.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

