Kimberly Pinson Purchases 33,333 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly Pinson bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $19,333.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,333.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intrusion Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,362. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Intrusion Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

