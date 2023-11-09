Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Issues Earnings Results

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of KVYO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 56,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,420. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

