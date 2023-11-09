Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Issues Earnings Results

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
Klaviyo Price Performance
Shares of KVYO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 56,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,420. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $39.47.
Insider Activity
In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.