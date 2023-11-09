Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

GOOG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.22. 2,123,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,040,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,033. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

