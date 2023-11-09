Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 1st

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.13. 1,026,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

