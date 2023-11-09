Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 790,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at $104,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

