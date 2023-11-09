Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 939,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $135,437,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $104,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

