Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

