Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRNT. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of KRNT opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $823.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

