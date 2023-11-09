Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

KRNT opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $823.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 886,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

