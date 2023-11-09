Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 3,964 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 117,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

