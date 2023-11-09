Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 87,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.