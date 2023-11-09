Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

JBL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

