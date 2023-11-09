Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $74.82. 2,677,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,285,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

