Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

GBX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.06. 7,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,420. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

