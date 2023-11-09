Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,104,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $69.04. 1,685,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,305. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

