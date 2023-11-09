Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

DINO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

