Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

