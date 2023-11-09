Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. 243,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

