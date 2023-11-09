Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

