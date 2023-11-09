Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 12,732 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,732 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $3,034,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 23,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Applied Materials by 2,964.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 265,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 257,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.74. 413,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,543. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

