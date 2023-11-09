Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,579. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $83.59 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

