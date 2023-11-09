Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $13.44

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $12.50. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 372,358 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 10.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.