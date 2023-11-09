Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down to $63.00

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $55.00. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 117,101 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $628.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97,654 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 297,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 268,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,495 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

