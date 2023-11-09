L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 1,697 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $161.28 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

