L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.16. 643,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,513. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

