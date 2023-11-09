L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 249 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,960. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

