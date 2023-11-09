L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 290 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Boeing were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.01 and a 200 day moving average of $208.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $168.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

