L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 3,580 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.13. 1,902,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

