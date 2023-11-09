L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 6,834 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,292. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

