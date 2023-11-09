L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 747 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,973. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $356.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.73.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

