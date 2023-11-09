L.M. Kohn & Company Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,743,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 173,317 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.64. 428,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

