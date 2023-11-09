L.M. Kohn & Company Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

LOW stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.14. 879,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

