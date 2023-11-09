L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.07 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.06. The company had a trading volume of 527,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,117. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $213.97 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.87.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

