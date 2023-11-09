L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

