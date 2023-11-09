L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.35 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

