L.M. Kohn & Company Has $2.28 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.9% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.56. 794,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,371. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

