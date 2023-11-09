L.M. Kohn & Company Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.23. 886,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

