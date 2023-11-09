L.M. Kohn & Company Has $653,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

