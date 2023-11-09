L.M. Kohn & Company Has $672,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $658.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,429. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $653.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

