L.M. Kohn & Company Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $631.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $632.49.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

