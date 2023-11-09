L.M. Kohn & Company Has $891,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 38,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 65,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 69,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. 9,541,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,180,619. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

