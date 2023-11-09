L.M. Kohn & Company Has $954,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 472,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,658. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

