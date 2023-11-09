L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $445.08. The company had a trading volume of 317,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

