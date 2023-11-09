L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $389.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,561. The company has a market capitalization of $365.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

